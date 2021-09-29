CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

Norma Peters

Daily Jefferson County Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormelry of Jefferson, WI - Norma Jean Peters, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Reena Memory Care in Fort Atkinson. Norma was born on October 19, 1931 in Oderbolt, Iowa to Oliver and Irene Ellis. She grew up in Storm Lake, Iowa and attended Storm Lakes very first kindergarten, which is when she first met Allan "Pete" Peters, her future husband. Norma attended Storm Lake public schools, where she excelled in music and was an award-winning trumpet player. She starting dating Pete in her Junior year. They eloped to North Carolina in 1952 during Pete's Junior year at college. They lived in Manchester, Keokuk, and Eagle Grove in Iowa where they raised their three sons, Kent, Kim and Kelly.

Jean Peters
