After record number of overdose deaths in 2021, Maine’s outreach program is saving lives

Adam Perkins has spent the past four-plus months trying to reach people in the Bangor area who have just survived a drug overdose or are at risk of overdosing. He might talk to them about pursuing treatment if they’re ready for it or connecting them with a community of people in recovery. He might offer overdose-reversing naloxone and test strips so they can see if there’s potent fentanyl in the drugs they’re buying. He might direct them to a certified needle exchange where drug users can find clean syringes. He might refer them to other services they might need.