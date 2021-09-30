Oblique Crunches – Muscles Worked, How-To, Benefits, and Alternatives

Burn Boot Camp locations in 39 states will come together to raise critical funds for research, care, and advocacy for the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. October 04, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK - Burn Boot Camp, a boutique fitness franchise, teams up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for their annual national 'Be Their Muscle' philanthropic event to benefit the MDA. The 'Be Their Muscle' campaign supports MDA's mission to empower the lives of kids and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and over 43 neuromuscular diseases to fund research, care, and advocacy so families can live longer and grow stronger. Burn Boot Camp locations across the country will host a workout on Saturday, October 30, 2021, with 100% of the proceeds going to MDA. Leading up to the event, nearly 300 Burn Boot Camp locations across 39 states will also sell pinups for the cause throughout October. This year, Burn Boot Camp and MDA are working toward a goal of raising $1 million. More information on participating locations or donations can be found online.
