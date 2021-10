We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes the best transformations are the subtle but high-impact ones. At least that’s the case with our kids’ room. When my wife, Sara, and I first moved into our current Brooklyn apartment, we weren’t pregnant with Royal, our son, yet. Our daughter Ihlen’s room was going to be “her” room, with the addition of a small desk for me to do my design work at while she was in school. Then Royal came along, and the room had to quickly transform into a bedroom for two. The focal point of the room was always Ihlen’s lofted bed so we kept that, put up Rebel Walls Jungle Land wallpaper to set off the space with a whimsical touch, and added in Royal’s crib and a nursery chair.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO