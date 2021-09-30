CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAm I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?. Yes, people who got a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot are considered fully vaccinated - even without a booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you're fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy