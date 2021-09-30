Police beat 9/30/21

On Monday, Sept. 27, police responded to a call of stolen items from Lowe’s. When officers arrived, they were told that two weeks earlier, two females entered the store and started to split up. One took a Husqvarna chainsaw and the other took a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower, and both left the store without paying for the items. These items equaled to $848 stolen from Lowe’s. They were spotted getting away in the same car, a silver Mercury Milan which was later found out to be registered to a woman out of North Little Rock.