CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, AR

Police beat 9/30/21

By JORDAN WOODSON Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 6 days ago

On Monday, Sept. 27, police responded to a call of stolen items from Lowe’s. When officers arrived, they were told that two weeks earlier, two females entered the store and started to split up. One took a Husqvarna chainsaw and the other took a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower, and both left the store without paying for the items. These items equaled to $848 stolen from Lowe’s. They were spotted getting away in the same car, a silver Mercury Milan which was later found out to be registered to a woman out of North Little Rock.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Beat#Debit Card#Conway Police Department#Husqvarna#Mercury Milan

Comments / 0

Community Policy