For Newark artist Dragonfly Leathrum, 'My whole existence is to create'

If you’ve walked down Main Street, you’ve likely seen Dragonfly Leathrum’s art without knowing it. Leathrum has painted several murals on buildings downtown. One mural near Cameras Etc. features a fantastical nature scene, with the sky transformed into ocean waves above a nature scene with kangaroos hopping as monkeys swing from tree to tree. Another mural near Switch Skate and Snow has a more practical purpose: a community bulletin board, surrounded by trees and flowers, for residents to post jobs and events.