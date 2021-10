Deloit Jean Dame passed away on September 28, 2021 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville, KY. She was born on February 26, 1933, to the late Ruby and Audry (Brown) Clayton. She worked for many years at G.E. in Owensboro, KY., she then became a farmers wife and mother. She was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.