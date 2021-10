Weather unfortunately was not on the side of Adel-Desoto-Minburn cross country yesterday, as they were unable to race in their home meet at Hillcrest Country Club. After putting up a nice showing at the Heartland Classic in Pella last Saturday, both teams were excited to get the opportunity to run in front of their home fans, but spotty storms throughout the day keep runners from competing. It also takes away an opportunity from the Tigers to get some course time for runners, as regular season meets continue to dwindle down with conference, state qualifying, and state races happening next month.

ADEL, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO