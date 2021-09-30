CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta joined the Avalanche at the right time. Signing in the spring prepared them for now

By All Things Avs
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Newhook and Sampo Ranta are thankful for fresh starts to their professional hockey careers with the Avalanche. The two forwards became hurried pros last spring, following Newhook’s sophomore season at Boston College and Ranta’s junior year at the University of Minnesota. Upon signing their three-year, entry-level contracts, they were assigned to the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles before beginning brief stints with the Avs.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Avalanche wants to see Alex Newhook, others “ramp it up” in final week of preseason

The Avalanche reassigned six players Monday before taking a relatively young and inexperienced lineup to Minnesota for a preseason game against the Wild. Avs coach Jared Bednar said more moves will be made after the third preseason game, and hinted that 2019 first-round draft pick Alex Newhook, among others, needs to play better to avoid a demotion to the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Bednar, Avs want to see more from Alex Newhook

Disappointment might not be the right word for it, but Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has made it clear that he expects to see a lot more from his top forward prospect, Alex Newhook. Newhook was expected to compete and push for a spot on the team’s second line ahead...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Newhook
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
ClutchPoints

Penguins to be without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin to start 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their two biggest stars to start the 2021-22 NHL season. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was already out six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery on Sept. 8, and that timeline hasn’t changed. Furthermore, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that center Evgeni Malkin will miss the first two months of the upcoming campaign due to the knee surgery he underwent after last season.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Robin Lehner Brought a Flamethrower to the NHL Yesterday

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Playoff Games#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Eagles
fiveforhowling.com

Report: Coyotes sign Alex Galchenyuk to professional tryout

Alex Galchenyuk has returned to the desert. The 27-year-old Milwaukee, WI product has signed a PTO contract with the Arizona Coyotes and will be reporting to the club’s training camp, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday morning. Galchenyuk is a versatile player who can play all three forward positions. The...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche sign winger Logan O'Connor to three-year extension

Logan O’Connor’s ice time has slowly gone up the last couple of seasons, and he has been rewarded for his improvement as the Avalanche announced that they’ve signed the winger to a three-year contract extension. Peter Baugh of The Athletic adds that the deal carries a $1.05M AAV. GM Joe Sakic released the following statement:
NHL
chatsports.com

Canucks reportedly sign Alex Chiasson to PTO

The Vancouver Canucks continue to add new faces to their training camp roster. According to several reports, the team has signed forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout (PTO). The report was first announced by Satiar Shah of Sportsnet 650, who shared rumblings of the contract through his Twitter account. The news was confirmed shortly after by insider Rick Dhaliwal, who confirmed that the team had officially invited Chiasson to participate in training camp.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Tacoma News Tribune

Kraken notes: Alex Wennberg prepares for preseason debut

Fresh off Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout win over Calgary, the Seattle Kraken returned to Northgate on Thursday for another day of training camp. The Kraken will play two more preseason games this week, facing Edmonton in Everett on Friday and Calgary in Kent on Saturday. Seattle’s preseason schedule is tightly packed, featuring six games in 10 days.
NHL
chatsports.com

Ready to get defensive, Ntilikina may be joining Mavericks at the right time

When he was a potential draft target of the Mavericks back in 2017, Frank Ntilikina was also known as French Frank. That’s because the Strasburg native had an impossible-to-pronounce last name. For the record, it’s NIL-uh-KEE-nuh. “The T is silent,” he said. OK, with that detail sorted out, the 6-4...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy