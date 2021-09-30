Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta joined the Avalanche at the right time. Signing in the spring prepared them for now
Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta are thankful for fresh starts to their professional hockey careers with the Avalanche. The two forwards became hurried pros last spring, following Newhook’s sophomore season at Boston College and Ranta’s junior year at the University of Minnesota. Upon signing their three-year, entry-level contracts, they were assigned to the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles before beginning brief stints with the Avs.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0