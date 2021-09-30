CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Photos: Britney Spears fans rally outside courthouse during conservatorship hearing

actionnewsjax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Britney Spears fans rally outside courthouse during conservatorship hearing Britney Spears supporter Brian Molina of Los Angeles celebrates outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

www.actionnewsjax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Mosk
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad's removal

Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears' identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move she had long expressed hope for.“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” Spears said in the posts, along...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears Thanks #FreeBritney Movement After Father’s Removal From Conservatorship: ‘I Cried for Hours’

Britney Spears is thanking the #FreeBritney movement for helping to remove her father from her 13-year conservatorship. In a Twitter post on Monday, Spears addressed her fans directly, writing: “#FreeBritney movement… I have no words… because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship… my life is now in that direction !!!!!” Spears also revealed that their support struck a chord with her emotionally. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it,” Spears wrote alongside a video of her posing in a white crop top and matching shorts. In...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Britney vs Spears’ Director on Why She Plans to Stay With Pop Star’s Story “For the Rest of My Life”

Erin Lee Carr is ready for a nap. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted her documentary Britney vs Spears about the life and tangled conservatorship of Britney Spears on the eve of what turned out to be a life-changing hearing for the pop star as her father was suspended from the constrictive 13-year arrangement. Carr had been poring over the case for more than two and a half years, and the reason she’s ready for a brief respite is reflected by her filmography. It boasts back-to-back-to-back similarly investigative and intense docs: 2019’s I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter about the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Ap Photo
HollywoodLife

Lynne Spears, Cher & Other Stars React To Britney’s Dad Jamie Being Suspended As Conservator

Britney Spears isn’t the only one celebrating her estranged father’s suspension from her conservatorship. Stars are happily reacting to the news online. Britney Spears got one step closer to freedom after a judge suspended her estranged father, Jamie, from her conservatorship in court on September 29. The Spears patriarch, 69, will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant. A court hearing has been set for November 12 that will center on the termination of the conservatorship for good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy