Highlights: Blocked two field goals and had two catches for 45 yards in a victory over West Forsyth. Coach Josh Lovelady's take: "(His blocked field goals) were huge momentum swings. Both of them were huge as far as taking points off the board because both were makeable field goals that were denied. Then we get a scoop and score off of it and that's a 10-point swing at the end of the half. The confidence in him knowing he's going to lay out, knowing he's going to do that every week is big. He also does a great job on our offense of being electric in space and pound for pound he is one of our best blockers on the perimeter."

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO