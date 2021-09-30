CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Manuel Vidal Martinez

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManuel Vidal Martinez, 83, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Martinez was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Crowley, Colorado, to the late Lorenza and Benerita Martinez. He served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer and was of the Catholic faith. Among many commendations, Retired Combat Engineer Martinez received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal and the Bronze Star Medal.

