Aesthetics matter in hockey. The player with the wooliest thicket of playoff beard competes with the might of King Leonidas of Sparta. The team that gets the spiffy state-of-the-art arena stands just a bit taller in its skates. I think the New York Islanders are a playoff team this season not because they have coach Barry Trotz's goal-repellant defensive system, but because they're going to play 41 games at UBS Arena, which has as many player-friendly amenities as Nassau Coliseum had "Danger, Asbestos, Do Not Enter" signs.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO