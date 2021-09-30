CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raul Ruidiaz finds his scoring touch again as Sounders stop Earthquakes

By JAYDA EVANS SEATTLE TIMES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thrill of Leagues Cup masked a frustrating stat for Raul Ruidiaz. The Sounders striker hadn’t scored an MLS goal since subbing on for a road match in Dallas on Aug. 18, nailing the game winner in the 63rd minute. For the following 570 minutes of play — including Leagues Cup and the MLS All-Star game — Ruidiaz only scored once. His second-half stoppage time goal against Santos Laguna advanced the Sounders to the Leagues Cup final earlier this month.

