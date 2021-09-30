CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

GIRLS GOLF: For Tigers’ Koetter, knee injury sharpened resolve

By BRYAN GASKINS Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people see adversity as a stumbling block. Others view it as a stepping stone. Count Northwestern golfer Audrey Koetter as part of the latter group. Koetter suffered a major knee injury during her sophomore basketball season. Following more than a year of physical therapy, and with her focus strictly on golf, she was back at full force for her senior season.

www.kokomotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ozarkradionews.com

HOUSTON TIGERS BASKETBALL 4TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

HOUSTON TIGERS BASKETBALL 4TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT September 25th, 2 person 18 holes tee times of 8:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. at the Houston golf course. For more information about the tournament, please call Jim Moore or Maggie Moore 417-825-1358 or 573-247-2754.
HOUSTON, MO
freelandathletics.com

Girls Golf Travels to Midland

The girls golf team were invited to one of the state’s premier high school golf events and traveled to LPGA tour stop Midland Country Club to play in Dow’s Invite. Several of the state’s top teams and top players were at the event and our girls had a great opportunity to represent our school and team. In a field of 88 golfers, Averie Pumford, Sophie Argyle, Zoey Markey, and Ava Mata were selected to play the event and each faced many challenges and had many successes on the course. Averie would lead the way for the Falcons shooting an 80 and finishing in 11th place, one stroke off of a top ten position. Sophie shot a 98 finishing in a tie for 37th place, Ava shot 100 in a tie for 40th place, and Zoey shot 104 in 49th place. As a team we finished in 8th place, with most of the teams in front of us being all division 1 and 2 schools. Top ten at this event is an incredible result! All of the girls walked away with a feeling of leaving shots on the course, but gained valuable experience on a challenging course, and further prepared themselves for regional competition just weeks away. Next up, we will host our first ever Invite, The Bayne’s Fall Classic at Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course this Thursday.
GOLF
edglentoday.com

Johnson Wins Individual Crown, Daech Finishes Second In SWC Girls Golf, Crow, Suhre, Lewis Lead Tigers To SWC Boys Golf Title

WOOD RIVER - Edwardsville golfer Nicole Johnson shot a second-round 76 for a two-round total of 142 to win the individual championship, while teammate Grace Daech shot a 72 to place second with a 143 as O'Fallon won the team championship in the second round of the Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament, played Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Telegraph

SWC Golf: Tigers, Panthers grab team wins

Edwardsville and O’Fallon each had team championship in Tuesday’s Southwestern Conference boys and girls golf tournaments. In the boys team race, Edwardsville posted a 311 in Tuesday’s second round and finished with a total of 617 to get past O’Fallon’s 620 and take first place in the SWC Boys Tournament at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Addison Independent

Tiger girls topple Eagles in overtime

BRISTOL — It often seems to be the case that records mean little when county teams collide. The Middlebury girls’ soccer team came to Bristol on Tuesday at 3-1-1 to face 0-4 Mount Abraham, but it didn’t take long for the Tigers to learn the feisty Eagles would give them all they could handle.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
phelpscountyfocus.com

GOLF: Lady Tigers beaten by Pacific

The Pacific girls’ golf team edged by the St. James Lady Tigers 220-212 in a Four Rivers Conference matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Pacific. Each Lady Tiger finished with scores in the 50s. Freshman Lydia Kemnitzer led the way for St. James with a 51. Junior Gracie Satterfield shot 55, freshman Cally Gibson shot 56 and junior Audrey Cahill shot 58.
GOLF
Vindy.com

Ursuline girls win golf sectional

HUBBARD — The Ursuline girls golf team moved onto regionals on Monday with a tournament victory at Pine Lakes. The Fighting Irish shot a team-best 381 one to take the top spot. Teams from Columbiana (417), Hubard (419), and Lakeview (429) also qualified in the team portion. Individually, Poland Seminary’s...
HUBBARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Basketball#Kentucky Wesleyan College#Tigers#The Ihsaa State Finals#Acl#Mcl
Kokomo Tribune

Sports briefs for Saturday, Oct. 2

CARMEL — Tipton senior Lucy Quigley is tied for 10th place following the first round of the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals at Prairie View G.C. Quigley shot a 4-over 76 (36-40). She is six shots back of co-leaders Macy Beeson of Lapel and Chloe Johnson of Evansville North. Beeson is the defending state champion.
SPORTS
Kokomo Tribune

FOOTBALL: Area roundup: Tipton hammers Heights, Carroll pitches shutout, more

Friday night’s ‘Hammer’ game turned into the Eli Carter show. Tipton's junior running back accounted for 284 yards of offense and all three touchdowns as the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Blue Devils shut out Hamilton Heights 21-0 in Hoosier Conference football. Not only did Tipton win the Hammer a fifth...
FOOTBALL
readthereporter.com

Girls golf: Greyhounds triumph at the regional

The latest installment of the friendly girls golf rivalry between Carmel and Westfield played out at the Roncalli regional, which took place Friday at Smock Golf Club in Indianapolis. The Greyhounds won that round, as they claimed the regional championship. Carmel totaled a team score of 301, with the Shamrocks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
coyote-tv.com

WWHS Girls Golf Winning Spree

Printed in the High Desert Advocate Edition September 24, 2021. Every sports team wishes to compete and hopefully win a State title and then proceed to bring it home. The Lady Wolverines Golf Team has shown grit and competitiveness early in their season . They have already played in two tournaments, first one was in Elko and the second was this past Thursday, September 2, in Battle Mountain. The team received first place in Battle Mountain. Their very own, Kayla Jones, swept the course with an outstanding 90, and Sarah Childress taking second with a 115.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
tribnow.com

Tigers open fall golf season at Paris

The Mount Pleasant Tigers and Lady Tigers began their Fall golf season on Monday with the opening tournament held at Paris Country Club. Both teams performed well with several securing top finishes, an encouraging sign for the rest of the season. The Tigers took home the team trophy with a team score of 310, besting second place Pleasant Grove by 18 shots. Seniors Matthew Peterson and Brady…
PARIS, TX
Tiger Newspaper

Girls golf dominates against Gabrielino

The Tigers defeated Gabrielino High School at their match on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Alhambra Golf Course. They completed the course with an impressive margin of 205-241, making a comeback from their previous loss against Temple City. Senior captain Lauren Calderon led with an outstanding 34 strokes. Senior Cassy Huang...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Kokomo Tribune

FOOTBALL: Panthers pull away from Tigers

Western’s football team traveled to Northwestern on Friday evening to face off against the Tigers in a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup that ended with another Panther win, 48-13. Western improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the division while Northwestern continues to look for their first win of the...
FOOTBALL
The Evening News

GIRLS' GOLF: Highlanders prepare for state

CARMEL — Floyd Central will make its first IHSAA State Finals appearance in eight years when the Highlanders tee off this morning at Prairie View Golf Club. The ninth-ranked Highlanders are coming off a third-place finish at last week’s Washington Regional. They finished 10 shots behind No. 4 Castle and 29 behind No. 1 Evansville North.
CARMEL, IN
Logan Daily News

Girls’ golf team edged by Lancaster

LOGAN – In a match that Coach Rich Aldridge said was “more about celebrating the seniors than golf,” Logan’s varsity girls’ golf team lost a close one to Lancaster at Hocking Hills Golf Club Monday, 215-226. Ashley Aldrididge has been in the program for six years and “has been a...
LOGAN, OH
247Sports

Georgia Pickens a 'special guy' in recovery from knee injury

Georgia let reporters into Monday's practice and at some point during the 12 minute period, all eyes were on one player -- George Pickens. The junior wideout was dressed out and running routes on air while wearing a black, non-contact jersey. Pickens was sporting a sleek brace on his surgically...
FOOTBALL
freelandathletics.com

Girls Golf Divisional Champions

After a week of a lot of rain forcing us off the course for a week, our Lady Falcons traveled to Pine River Country Club in Alma to participate in the Alma Panther Classic. Our ladies struggled to shake off their rust, and found it difficult to score on this very long course. Despite the struggles, our ladies would finish second in the event and Averie Pumford was the medalist with an 88. Zoey Markey finished 4th and received a top ten medal with a score of 96. Also scoring for the Falcons was Ava Mata with a 114 and Sophie Argyle with a 118. Kendall Ferchau played in the event and shot 126 and Sophie Maxwell shot a 138. As the season winds down, the Falcons travel to Hidden Oaks in St. Louis for the last league jamboree of the season, and will then begin final preparations for regionals where we will head back to Pine River and seek to land a spot in the state finals.
GOLF
southcooknews.com

Girls Golf

Oak Lawn Community High School District 229 recently issued the following announcement. Last year the Oak Lawn Community High School girls golf team won its first-ever match, and this year was the team’s first official season. With the program still in its infancy, expectations were relatively unknown. However, the girls improved throughout the year and ended up finishing third out of six teams at the South Suburban Conference meet on Tuesday with a team score of 426.
OAK LAWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy