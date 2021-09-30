CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LASD investigates death of 2-month-old girl in Los Angeles

By City News Staff
 6 days ago
Authorities Wednesday were investigating the death of a two-month-old girl in Los Angeles.

Deputies responded just before 2:55 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country on an emergency call and found the girl not breathing with her father performing CPR, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies continued resuscitation attempts before the girl was taken to a hospital by paramedics, where she was later airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Despite receiving treatment, the girl died Wednesday morning, Medrano said. Her cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

LASD homicide investigators respond to and investigate all child deaths that do not involve obvious recreational or automobile accidents, Medrano said. The girl’s parents have cooperated with the department’s investigation, and no arrests have been made.

No further details were released.

