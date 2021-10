Critics are raising questions regarding Democratic-led efforts to revise Illinois legislative district maps. In May, the Democratic-led state Senate passed new legislative maps which Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed, according to a report from The Center Square as syndicated on Yahoo! News. Critics argued that the proposed maps were heavily partisan in favor of Democratic interests. State GOP lawmakers filed a lawsuit on the grounds that the maps were not valid since Democrats relied on estimates and not population data from the U.S. Census Bureau as is typical during the mapmaking process.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO