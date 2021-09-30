Placing our hope and trust in God alone

“Hope” is one of those dynamic words that deserves the title of catalyst when it comes to change. It is a spiritual attribute that God’s people should use regularly as it is filled with life, excitement and positive energy. Your first reaction to the idea of hope may be one of skepticism because you are thinking, “It’s easy for someone to talk about hope when they do not understand what a terrible condition my life is in.” Well, I may not have walked in your shoes, but I know that being negative and giving up will not make the situation better.