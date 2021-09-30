Nintendo denies it equipped builders with instruments for a 4K Swap
A Bloomberg report claims that Nintendo offered a minimum of 11 builders with a toolkit to create video games for the Swap that help 4K graphics. Shortly after it was revealed, although, the gaming big has issued a press release firmly denying that it is supplying instruments to drive the event of titles for a 4K console. “[T]his report will not be true,” the corporate tweeted. Additional, it reiterated that it has no plans for a brand new Swap mannequin apart from the OLED variant that is popping out on October eighth.gamepolar.com
