Derrick Henry has become a human running back cheat code of sorts, with his size and speed combining to make a unique thereat at running back. His performance has been instrumental in most of Tennessee’s victories in recent years, but that was especially true in last Sunday’s comeback win over Seattle. Henry had a career-high 35 carries in the contest, rushing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a career-high six receptions for 55 receiving yards.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO