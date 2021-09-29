CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Block seeking first win

By Joey Martin
hannapub.com
 8 days ago

Block High celebrates Homecoming Saturday as the Bears host Bolton hoping for their first win of the season. The Bears are 0-4 on the season, having to forfeit games against Lakeside and Grant because of a COVID-19 postitve test after falling to Buckeye 14-6 in their opener. “We need a...

www.hannapub.com

Comments / 0

Related
hannapub.com

Neville stuns West Monroe on historic night

For the first time since 1995, the West Monroe Rebels football team suffered a loss to a school in Ouachita Parish, as the Neville Tigers defeated the Rebels, 28-7, in Bill Ruple Stadium Friday night. The feat wasn’t lost on head coach Jeff Tannehill, who is a Neville man through...
WEST MONROE, LA
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bears#Block
Shawnee News-Star

Wolves seek first victory of the season against Durant

Two teams, desperately seeking their first victory, square off Friday night at Jim Thorpe Stadium as the Shawnee Wolves entertain the Durant Lions at 7 p.m. Both teams are 0-3 but they might as well be 0-0 as this is the District 5A-3 opener for both teams. “We know all...
hometownsource.com

Providence seeks win at Breck Friday night

Providence Academy’s Lions are four-for-four on the football field going into a key game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Breck School. “If we win this one, we’ll be in the driver’s seat in the district,” Lions head coach Colin Rooney said. This is the second week in a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Andalusia Star News

Red Level seeks second win on road at Georgiana

Fresh off a bye week, Red Level (1-3, 1-2 1A Region 1) looks to begin a strong second half in Georgiana (0-5, 0-3) Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The Tigers were originally scheduled to play Woodland in a non-region game last week, but that contest was cancelled prior to the season. The Panthers also took time to regroup and focus on the coming weeks.
GEORGIANA, AL
Daily Standard

Parkway gets first win

MINSTER - Parkway used an explosive offense and a stingy first-half defense to grab a 27-0 halftime lead en route to its first win of the season with a 53-29 victory over Minster on Friday at Memorial Field. It's the first win for Parkway over Minster since 2009. "We executed...
MINSTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kearney Hub

KHS seeks return to win column at Columbus

KEARNEY — The Kearney High football team cannot afford another loss with four games left this season. Still, in search of their first road win, the Bearcats will be at Columbus at 7 p.m. Friday. Kearney’s schedule is quite abstract after evaluating the first five games. The Bearcats started 2-1...
KEARNEY, NE
hannapub.com

MARTIN: Union/Sterlington, West Monroe/ASH highlight Week 6

What if I told you the best was yet to come in district play?. It’s Week 6 of the high school football season, so that might sound like a rather cold take from yours truly. But think about some of the district clashes we’ve already seen. Heck, Ouachita Christian trailed Cedar Creek, 22-21, in the final minutes of their district affair before a 97-yard touchdown pass completely altered the trajectory of that district.
WEST MONROE, LA
postsouth.com

East Iberville seeks first win on trip to East Feliciana

The road trips continue for the East Iberville Tiger football team, which heads to the Clinton area for action against East Feliciana on Friday. The non-district matchup comes on the heels of a 54-36 loss last Thursday at Central Private. The loss kept the Tigers winless after three games. Treveon...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
seehafernews.com

Ships Seek Conference Win Tonight in Girls Volleyball

In Girls High School Volleyball tonight, Manitowoc Lincoln travels to De Pere for an FRCC matchup with the Redbirds. The Ships are 1-0 in conference following a weekend tournament at which they battled the #1, 6, and #9 teams in State Division-1. Lincoln went 3-2 with losses to top-ranked Oconomowoc...
EDUCATION
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Seeking First Road Win of the Season Against Yellow Jackets

After two consecutive home wins, the UNC football team is on the road for the second time this season, visiting Georgia Tech in Atlanta Saturday night. Carolina won at Georgia Tech in 2019 by a 38-22 score, but according to historical records, and head coach Mack Brown, that result is more of an outlier than a trend.
ATLANTA, GA
hannapub.com

Ferriday remains winless against Mangham

Mangham High used the legs of running back Jalen Williams and quarterback T.J. Bell to defeat Ferriday 36-0 on a muddied Melz Field Friday in a game delayed for an hour by lightning. The loss dropped Ferriday to 0-4, the first time a Trojan team has started out 0-4 since...
FERRIDAY, LA
hometownsource.com

Raiders win first place

The Central cross country team had a busy week but successful week, hosting a Tuesday meet at Baylor Park before the girls won the Crusader Invitational at Mankato Loyola. A great week of cross country - not easy to do a double (two meets in a week), but the athletes are running very well both individually and as a team,” said coach Mark Lagergren. “They are working very hard.”
MANKATO, MN
fox8live.com

LSU owns a win streak by ‘blocking out the noise’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tigers rebounded from their mistakes and Cali, and now own a three-game winning streak. “We’ve got to stick together. Obviously, block out the noise. We can’t listen to all that. The people that control our destiny are the people in that room. We know we had to look at what we had to get fixed. First of all, I had to look at myself and we had to dig in. This is what we’re doing well, this is what we’re not doing well. We have a saying around here, ‘We attack problems, not people.’ Let’s get to the problems, get to the solution and fix it and chip away one game at a time and a take another step. Look at the schedule one game at a time and take another step. Here’s our next step this week, we’ve got to follow the same approach,” said Ed Orgeron.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wvgazettemail.com

Prep football: Hurricane seeks first-ever win at Parkersburg

Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor doesn’t need a record book to tell him about his team’s history against Parkersburg, the 16-time state championship program. “We’ve never beaten them there in the history of the school,” Taylor said. “We’ve beaten them twice, and both times it was here. It’s a big first step.”
HURRICANE, WV
Gainesville Daily Register

Leopards earn first win

Gainesville won its first game of the 2021 season with a strong defensive stand Friday night. The Leopards defeated Mineral Wells 24-21 on the road in the last non-district game of the year, squashing a late comeback bid. Gainesville (1-4) needed this win to build momentum into district play, which...
GAINESVILLE, TX
dallassun.com

Seeking fourth straight win, Houston takes on Tulsa

Houston will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it visits Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game on Friday night, making for a short week for both teams. "You take what you're dealt, and you make the most of it," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen told reporters....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy