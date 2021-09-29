Block seeking first win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tigers rebounded from their mistakes and Cali, and now own a three-game winning streak. “We’ve got to stick together. Obviously, block out the noise. We can’t listen to all that. The people that control our destiny are the people in that room. We know we had to look at what we had to get fixed. First of all, I had to look at myself and we had to dig in. This is what we’re doing well, this is what we’re not doing well. We have a saying around here, ‘We attack problems, not people.’ Let’s get to the problems, get to the solution and fix it and chip away one game at a time and a take another step. Look at the schedule one game at a time and take another step. Here’s our next step this week, we’ve got to follow the same approach,” said Ed Orgeron.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO