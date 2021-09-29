Echo Technology Brings Trendy Canadian Enjoyable to PC, Xbox, and Sport Move in October

We now have a release date for turn-based adventure game Echo Generation, which launches into Xbox Game Pass on October 21st. "All is well in quiet Maple Town – school is out for summer, Rascal and Rosky are on TV, plus Dylan and his friends are finally ready to shoot their film, 'Alien Skin Eaters,'" a press release tells us. "That is until a mysterious object crashes into the nearby cornfields and bizarre occurrences pop-up all over town. When no adults notice anything amiss, there is only one thing for the local kids to do — get to the bottom of it."

