Echo Technology Brings Trendy Canadian Enjoyable to PC, Xbox, and Sport Move in October
Xbox Sport Move is getting an additional injection of Canadianawith the launch of Echo Technology subsequent month. Coming from Toronto-based developer Cococucumber, Echo Technology sports activities a enjoyable retro vibe that’s one half Earthbound, one half Stranger Issues, with a slick “elevated Minecraft” visible model that actually units it aside. Combining conventional adventure-game-style investigations with turn-based RPG battles, the sport ought to enchantment to a large viewers, however significantly to Canucks (the sport’s most important character actually sports activities the maple leaf on the again of his jacket and does battle with a hockey stick). You possibly can try a brand new trailer for Echo Technology, beneath.gamepolar.com
Comments / 0