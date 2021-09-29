CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Echo Technology Brings Trendy Canadian Enjoyable to PC, Xbox, and Sport Move in October

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Sport Move is getting an additional injection of Canadianawith the launch of Echo Technology subsequent month. Coming from Toronto-based developer Cococucumber, Echo Technology sports activities a enjoyable retro vibe that’s one half Earthbound, one half Stranger Issues, with a slick “elevated Minecraft” visible model that actually units it aside. Combining conventional adventure-game-style investigations with turn-based RPG battles, the sport ought to enchantment to a large viewers, however significantly to Canucks (the sport’s most important character actually sports activities the maple leaf on the again of his jacket and does battle with a hockey stick). You possibly can try a brand new trailer for Echo Technology, beneath.

gamepolar.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingbolt.com

Sable Releases Today on Xbox and PC, Launch Trailer Revealed

Shedworks’ gorgeous adventure title Sable is out today for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (along with Xbox Game Pass). Publisher Raw Fury provided a launch trailer, which showcases the desolate open world and how the player, as Sable, will explore it. Check it out below. On Steam, the...
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is a Family-Friendly Platformer RPG Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on October 5

Publisher Skybound Games and developer ManaVoid Entertainment have announced that their family-friendly, 2.5D adventure platformer RPG Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 5. The game will be available digitally on all platforms for $29.99. Pre-orders are...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Is Allowing You To 'Bring Back' Your Old Xbox 360 Gamerpic

If you've got fond memories of the Xbox 360 generation, and happen to be an "Alpha Skip Ahead Insider", you can now officially revert to your old gamerpic on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. The feature is rolling out first to Xbox Insiders, with everyone else said to be getting it "eventually" assuming it doesn't face any issues.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Sable Launches on Xbox and PC Storefronts Today

Publisher Raw Fury and indie developer Shedworks have launched their game, Sable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Humble Store) for $24.99. The game is free to download with Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC. The breathtaking exploration game...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
gamefreaks365.com

New ship blueprints are available now in Atlas for PC and Xbox

Now Xbox and PC players can fight each other with a new ship in Atlas. Atlas, the Steam Early Access game from Grapeshot Games and Instinct Games, will gain a new ship-building option this week. The Broadsider is the first ship to be added to the game with this new blueprint mode, which can be found in various sunken ships around the globe and can only be built in an advanced Shipyard.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Chorus dated for December launch on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Upcoming space shooter Chorus has been given a release date of December by publisher Deep Silver and developer Fishlabs. As previously revealed, you’re Nara: a fugitive attempting to take down the cult she abandoned after they destroyed Nomika Prime. Luckily, thanks to a mysterious set of interdimensional beings called the Faceless, Nara has access to reality bending powers. Oh, and her ship —named Forsaken– also happens to be sentient. Handy, that.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition revealed for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Nintendo Switch racer Gear.Club Unlimited 2 is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC as the Ultimate Edition, Microids has announced. The Ultimate Edition contains all of the content released on Nintendo Switch, including all DLCs. Players can tackle Career Mode and save a family racing team from bankruptcy, jump into the Porsche Series mode and drive the manufacturer’s most iconic vehicles, race more than 50 licensed vehicles, and create and manage their own club.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Canadian#Xbox Sport Move#Echo Technology#Cococucumber#Minecraft#Canucks#K Boss#Xbox Co
trueachievements.com

Echo Generation launches into Xbox Game Pass in October

We now have a release date for turn-based adventure game Echo Generation, which launches into Xbox Game Pass on October 21st. "All is well in quiet Maple Town – school is out for summer, Rascal and Rosky are on TV, plus Dylan and his friends are finally ready to shoot their film, 'Alien Skin Eaters,'" a press release tells us. "That is until a mysterious object crashes into the nearby cornfields and bizarre occurrences pop-up all over town. When no adults notice anything amiss, there is only one thing for the local kids to do — get to the bottom of it."
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ heads to PC on January twelfth

After debuting on Nintendo Swap towards the beginning of the yr, Monster Hunter Rise is lastly making its approach to PC. The newest entry in Capcom’s much-loved motion RPG sequence will make the soar to Steam on January twelfth, 2022, the writer introduced on Thursday. It appears to be like...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Next Week on Xbox: September 27 to October 1

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
RPG
noisypixel.net

Turn-based Adventure ‘Echo Generation’ Gets October Release Date on Xbox and PC in New Trailer

Cococuucumber revealed that their turn-based adventure Echo Generation will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam on October 21, 2021. Echo Generation takes place in the summer of ’93 in Canada; oh, I’m sure it was wild. One night, an unknown object crashes in a cornfield, and none of the adults in the town seem to care. So, it’s up to a gang of kids to investigate the supernatural event and save the day.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Supernatural adventure Echo Generation coming to Xbox and Windows PC this October

Indie developer Cococucumber has announced they will be releasing their paranormal adventure Echo Generation on Xbox consoles and Windows PC on 21st October. In this turn-based adventure join a group of friends as they set out to uncover the mystery behind a crash in an eerie cornfield. A new trailer can be seen below….
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye on Xbox One

Type Add-on Publisher Annapurna Interactive. A strange satellite photo that can’t be explained. A new museum exhibit that marks the trailhead for one last journey into the wilds. Should you pull at the thread and unravel the solar system’s deepest secret, or is some knowledge better left in the dark?
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Echo Generation offers turn based adventure on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next month

The game takes place in the quiet suburb of Maple Town in the Summer of 1993, our hero Dylan and his friends are getting ready to shoot an alien sci-fi movie. That is until a mysterious object falls from the sky, crashing into the nearby cornfield and bringing down a host of unusual happenings. Naturally, the parents don’t believe anything’s wrong, so it’s up to Dylan and his friends to save the day and the town.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Gameplay Exhibits Intense Battles, Customization

Earlier this 12 months Video games Workshop introduced Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a brand new tactical RPG from writer Frontier Developments and Winnipeg, Canada’s Advanced Video games, however we didn’t get any actual footage of the sport. Properly, now we now have our first gameplay trailer, and the sport is trying fairly spectacular, with loads of the swagger and badassery you count on from a Warhammer sport (actually greater than you normally get from a turn-based ways sport). We additionally get a peek on the sport’s character customization and between-battle strategizing. You possibly can try the trailer for your self, beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Assortment of SaGa Obtainable for Pre-Buy on Steam

The beforehand Nintendo Swap unique Assortment of SaGa Remaining Fantasy Legend has lately been listed on Steam. The sport might be launched on October 21 and prices $19.99. The gathering contains all three of the entries within the Remaining Fantasy Legend collection. All of which might be improved in a number of methods.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy