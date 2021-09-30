CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethics complaint filed over Mayor Brown ad that features Buffalo Police officers

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s recent campaign ad that features city police officers is now the subject of a complaint filed with the city’s Board of Ethics. Local attorney Stephanie A. Adams filed the complaint Monday with the signatures of about 130 others. The complaint alleges officers' appearance in the ad may violate the city’s code of ethics and police manual, as well as state and federal law.

www.wbfo.org

