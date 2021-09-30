Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 PM MST At 1010 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Casa Grande, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Arizola, Sacaton and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 180 and 201. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 161 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 147 and 148. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH