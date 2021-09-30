CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinal County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 PM MST At 1010 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Casa Grande, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Arizola, Sacaton and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 180 and 201. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 161 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 147 and 148. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanfield, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
City
Sacaton, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler#Az Interstate 8#Az Route 87

Comments / 0

Community Policy