CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China’s factory activity in shock slowdown as energy crisis hits home

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW62E_0cCURgXm00
Workers make flags at a factory in Wuyi, Zhejiang, ahead of national day. The country’s economy is showing signs of slowing down.

China’s factory activity has shrunk unexpectedly amid curbs on electricity use and rising prices for commodities and parts, raising more concerns about the state of the world’s second biggest economy.

A closely watched survey released on Thursday showed that China’s factory activity contracted in September for the first time since the pandemic took a grip in February 2020.

The figures showed that output fell thanks to a marked slowdown in high-energy consuming industries, such as plants that process metals and oil products. Sub-indices also highlighted a fall in new orders, employment and new export orders.

Analysts had expected the manufacturing purchasing manager’s index (PMI) to remain steady at 50.1 in September, but the official result showed the index at 49.6. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.

China’s economy rapidly recovered from a pandemic-induced slump last year. Although the non-manufacturing PMI provided a welcome bright spot for September, momentum has broadly weakened in recent months, with its sprawling manufacturing sector hit by rising costs, production bottlenecks and electricity rationing.

Another sign of the energy crisis came late on Wednesday when the Russian state energy company Inter RAO said China had asked it to increase electricity supplies to offset shortages at home.

Inter RAO was considering a significant increase in electricity supply, a spokesman said, providing no further details. Russia can supply up to 7bn kilowatt-hours of power to China every year but the exports fell last year by 7.2%.

The sudden contraction in factory activity will further weigh on an economy already facing serious problems in its bloated property sector, chiefly in the form of the struggling behemoth Evergrande.

The Shenzhen-based company owes $305bn to homebuyers, contractors and investors, and the possibility of it defaulting on deals to finish homes and pay out on investment products brought a rash of public protests and saw its shares plunge. Although it calmed some market nerves last week by repaying some local debt, it missed a repayment on interest on dollar-denominated bonds, and missed a repayment deadline on another bond coupon on Wednesday night.

The property sector accounts for up to 25% of GDP according to some estimates, but the country’s huge tech sector is also facing a sustained assault from the government in Beijing as it tries to push back against billionaires in its pursuit of “common prosperity”.

Leading forecasters such as Goldman Sachs and Nomura have downgraded their expectations for GDP growth.

Economies throughout the world are grappling with production issues due to supply chain disruptions. UK car production fell 27% in August because of a shortage of semiconductors, and data on Thursday showed Japan’s industrial output falling for a second straight month in August.

Comments / 7

Terry Buckingham
5d ago

I would like to see China come to a complete standstill I know it would hurt us for a little while but maybe that would bring back made in America which would be an awesome thing

Reply(1)
4
Related
Telegraph

China is threatening the island of Taiwan with nuclear bombers - how worried should we be?

A sudden surge of Chinese sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone has raised alarm about whether the drums of war are beating louder across the Taiwan Strait. A record-breaking 56 Chinese warplanes flew close to the island’s airspace on Monday, following 93 similar flights over the weekend. The latest mission included 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers in the vicinity of the uninhabited Pratas islands claimed by both Taiwan and China.
POLITICS
New York Post

After China’s latest aerial taunt, it’s time to arm Taiwan to the teeth

We warned China to stop its incursions into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone — and the Chinese responded by flying even more aircraft into the zone. The 52 Chinese flights on Monday brought the total for October to 145, already the year’s highest monthly total. The flights have been steadily increasing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Gdp#Pmi#Trinhnomics#Russian
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China Needs Coal, and Australia Has It. But Something's Standing in the Way

China needs to bolster its coal supply to avoid an economic slowdown this quarter, but Beijing's icy relations with Australia could make that difficult, according to Japanese investment bank Mizuho. The world's second-largest economy is facing a power shortage owing to a combination of factors such as extreme weather, surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Unrest might erupt in China as govt tightens restrictions on migration

Ottawa [China], October 5 (ANI): The social unrest might erupt among rural millions in China due to tough rules set in place by the Chinese government to make it nearly impossible for rural migrants to acquire permits to shift to megacities, a Canada-based think tank said citing a report. In...
POLITICS
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The Government Blinked First in China’s Energy Crisis

The cash crunch faced by property developer China Evergrande Group in recent weeks has drawn comparison to the 2008 financial crisis, when seemingly minor turbulence in real-estate finance blew up into an economy-destroying hurricane. There’s an even better candidate for a 2008-style emergency in China right now, though: The energy crunch that’s sent coal prices soaring over $200 a metric ton and cut power to industry and homes across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. oil rises to highest since 2014 amid global energy crunch

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets. Brent crude prices also climbed for a fourth day on the supply anxiety,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil hits multi-year highs as OPEC+ sticks to output plan

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting its highest since 2014 and Brent futures climbing to a three-year high, after the OPEC+ group of producers stuck to its planned output increase rather than raising it further. On Monday, OPEC+ agreed to adhere to its...
TRAFFIC
Marietta Daily Journal

Traffic lights gone dark. Factories shut down. What caused China’s power crisis?

SHENYANG, China — Classroom lights were off at Baita Elementary School. The screen at the front gate usually displaying announcements had gone dark too. Children were playing sports outside instead of learning, and mothers weren’t sure when the energy crisis gripping China would end. “We’ve never had power cuts like...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy