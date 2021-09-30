CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Paid Ad Channels You Need to Incorporate Right Now

Searchengine Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post was sponsored by Adzooma. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own. Many advertisers start with Google or Facebook because of their market share, track record, and the habit of thinking of them as “online advertising.”. Between Google limiting search term visibility, Facebook’s audience’s impacted by...

www.searchenginejournal.com

Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
INTERNET
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
The Verge

What is BGP, and what role did it play in Facebook’s massive outage

On Monday, Facebook was completely knocked offline, taking Instagram and WhatsApp (not to mention a few other websites) down with it. Many have been quick to say that the incident had to do with BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol, citing sources from inside Facebook, traffic analysis, and the gut instinct that “it’s always DNS or BGP.” Facebook is back up and has since released an explanation detailing how BGP was just a part of its woes (and saying that it more or less worked as intended), but this all raises the question:
INTERNET
#Google Ads#Microsoft Advertising#Online Advertising#Linkedin#Instagram#Influencers#Serp
NBC Philadelphia

You Can Now Get Paid in Bitcoin to Use Twitter

Twitter will now allow users to tip their favorite creators on the social network using bitcoin. The company announced on Thursday that its Tips feature will now roll out globally to all Apple iOS users this week and will become available for Android users in the coming weeks. The integration...
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

This Is Why You Need to Adjust Your Ecommerce-Channel Strategy Today

Up until now, the standard ecommerce model has really focused on one channel at a time. Ecommerce was about advertising your products on Google and shipping them to customers. Now, ecommerce means a lot more. When applied to selling on social media, search engines or marketplace platforms, the term "ecommerce" is the same, but the strategy is very, very different. Build a website for search-engine optimization and sell, set up a storefront on Etsy and sell, or generate a following on Instagram and sell. The old way focused on one channel; the new way is multi-channel.
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Publishes Best Practices Guide for Ecommerce

Google added a new section of their developer pages focused on best practices for ecommerce websites. The new pages are aimed at developers but are equally useful to any ecommerce site publisher that sells products online. Best Practices for Ecommerce. The goal of the new guide is show how to...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Announces Search Redesign Using MUM Algorithm

Google announced that MUM will be integrated into some searches on Google Search. Google’s search results page is undergoing changes that will introduce new ways to discover and explore topics for certain searches. This new way of searching expands on the old way of searching for answers and introduce a...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Major Changes to a Website: Why Are You Even Doing It?

Google’s John Mueller answered a question about how long it takes for Google to process moving from non-www version of a site to a www version of the site. Mueller answered the question but he also addressed the bigger issue of site changes and whether or not they are even necessary.
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Answers if Links or Content Determine E-A-T Scores

Google’s John Mueller answered a question about what determines website E-A-T scores. They asked whether links played a role or if it was content based score. John Mueller answered in a way that debunked the idea of E-A-T scores or that it is a technical or SEO factor. What’s Up...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google MUM is Coming to Lens

Google announced that their next generation super algorithm MUM is coming to their Google Lens product. This fulfills the promise of MUM which allows a user to search not just with text but with images as well. This event will impact informational publishers and if more consumers use Google Lens...
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

“Google” is Bing’s Top Keyword

“Google” is reportedly the top query in competitive search engine Bing, according to a document submitted to EU’s General Court. Alfonso Lamadrid, lawyer for Alphabet Inc., told a European Union court this week:. “We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google.”
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Build Fewer but Stronger Pages or Create Lots of Pages?

Google’s John Mueller answered a question about creating keyword targeted content. The question was whether one should build fewer but stronger pages that target the main keyword and the related keywords or split off the related keywords to their own web pages. In a way, the question really is about...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Helps You Validate Sources Directly in Search Results

Updates to Google Search will help you determine if a website is a trustworthy source of information before clicking a link in search results. Announced today at Google’s annual SearchOn event, the company is introducing new ways to provide context about the information people find on the web. In addition,...
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

The Smart Marketer’s Guide to Google Alerts

Google Alerts is a free tool from Google that lets you monitor the web for mentions. Basically, it sends emails to a user when Google finds new results that match a user’s search term. This is fantastic for marketers, as you can receive alerts when your name, company, or keywords...
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

3 Ways Top Websites Personalize On-Site Content

Your product or service isn’t one-size-fits-all, so shouldn’t your content be dynamic, too?. The best websites convince potential customers to continue their journey and ultimately convert with high-quality, conversion-friendly, personalized content. This requires a solid understanding of your audience and their behaviors both on and offline. In this article, you’ll...
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

Facebook CTO Apologizes for Outages as Apps Take Hours to Return Online

Facebook’s chief technology officer apologized on Monday afternoon after Facebook’s suite of applications, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, remained offline for several hours around the globe. “Facebook services coming back online now — may take some time to get to 100%. To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry,” Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s outgoing CTO, tweeted late on Monday afternoon. A few hours earlier, Schroepfer said the company was experiencing “networking issues” and that Facebook’s teams were “working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible.” The Facebook applications first began displaying error messages early on Monday morning, with a spike in users reporting outages beginning after 8 a.m. PT, according to Downdetector. It wasn’t until late Monday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. PT, that Facebook announced its apps and services were returning online. The company has not yet offered a clear explanation for the cause of the global outages. Facebook’s most recent major outage took place in 2019, when apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp became inaccessible for nearly 24 hours. At the time, representative for Facebook pointed to a “server configuration change” as the cause of the problem.
INTERNET
Searchengine Journal

Google Search Ends Support For Internet Explorer 11

Google Search is no longer supporting the Internet Explorer 11 web browser, as the company says: “We did the math. It’s time.”. Malte Ubl, a software engineer at Google, made the announcement on Twitter noting it’s especially good news for the developer community:. To clarify, “ended support” does not mean...
INTERNET
AFP

Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp shut down?

Hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday, underscoring the world's reliance on platforms owned by the Silicon Valley giant. But what actually caused the outage?
INTERNET
Variety

Facebook, Instagram Go Down: Users See Error Messages on Both Platforms

UPDATED: Facebook and Instagram users reported widespread outages Monday, as the social media giant appeared to be again experiencing serious technical problems. The company’s WhatsApp and Messenger apps also were down, per user reports. The company, in the spotlight over accusations by a whistleblower that the company prioritized profits over safety, saw its flagship Facebook app as well as Instagram and other apps go down for many users Monday before noon ET. On Facebook’s website, an error message Monday said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can” and the Facebook app...
INTERNET

