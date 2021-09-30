CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Clark County schools launch new COVID-19 hotline for parents

By Jason Dinant
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHWDb_0cCUQKM700

Clark County School District has launched a new way for parents to alert school staff of their student's positive COVID-19 test result or your child's recent exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual.

The CCSD COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by calling 702-799-4322.

SIMILAR STORY: Board of Trustees voted in favor of employee vaccine mandate resolution

Free COVID-19 testing options are available at Southern Nevada Health District as well as vaccination resources.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Coronavirus
Clark County, NV
Health
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotline#Covid 19 Testing#Ccsd#Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy