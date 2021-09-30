CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The ‘unconventional choice’ that led Ramboll to appoint a non-engineer as MD

By Claire Smith
newcivilengineer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpence’s degree is in social anthropology which she gained at the University of Witwatersrand in her native South Africa. She says it gave her a “fantastic set of skills and expertise” for her current role. This knowledge, combined with later business school studies, work on change management with management consultant PWC and a focus on sustainability matters at consultants SRK and then ERM, helped position her as the right choice to head up Ramboll UK.

www.newcivilengineer.com

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

H+K Strategies appoints four, including Australia MD

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has appointed Amelia Tipping as managing director of its Australia operation, effective October 1. She replaces Mandy Galmes, who is leaving the agency after three years as CEO to pursue a new opportunity, the agency said. Tipping was previously head of integrated communications. Based in Sydney, Tipping...
BUSINESS
The Drum

Martech leader Access Intelligence hires Global Vice President Of Data and appoints new Non-Executive Director

Martech leader Access Intelligence Plc today announces the appointment of Jay Krall as Global VP of Data to expand data acquisition and enrichment as well as deliver best-in-class data governance and security across all Access Intelligence products globally. Additionally, IBM’s Lisa Gilbert has been appointed Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. The latter appointment sees the Access Intelligence Board consist of a higher percentage (57%) of women for the first time.
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

LSL appoints former Aldermore CFO as new non-executive director

James Mack, the current chief financial officer and executive director at at Barclays Bank, has become the new chair of the Audit & Risk Committee at LSL. LSL Property Services plc announced yesterday that Mack had been appointed to the board of LSL as a non executive director, with immediate effect. He has also joined the Nominations and Remuneration Committees.
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Srk
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md#Pwc
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide

The six-hour outage at Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp was a headache for many casual users but far more serious for the millions of people worldwide who rely on the social media sites to run their businesses or communicate with relatives, fellow parents, teachers or neighbors.
INTERNET
newcivilengineer.com

Four major NMCN contracts facing uncertainty after firm’s collapse

On Monday (4 October) it was revealed that the firm had entered into administration after a planned refinancing of the business collapsed. NMCN confirmed that it had filed notice of its intention to appoint Grant Thornton as administrator for the parent company NMCN and NMCN Sustainable Solutions subsidiary. NMCN has...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy