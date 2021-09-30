The ‘unconventional choice’ that led Ramboll to appoint a non-engineer as MD
Spence’s degree is in social anthropology which she gained at the University of Witwatersrand in her native South Africa. She says it gave her a “fantastic set of skills and expertise” for her current role. This knowledge, combined with later business school studies, work on change management with management consultant PWC and a focus on sustainability matters at consultants SRK and then ERM, helped position her as the right choice to head up Ramboll UK.www.newcivilengineer.com
