Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are still said to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the near future. Earlier this month we reported that Nintendo 64 titles could be added to Nintendo’s online subscription service, possibly as part of a higher-priced “premium” tier. This information from insider ‘NateDrake’ was later confirmed by Nintendo during last week’s Nintendo Direct broadcast. Interestingly, however, there was no mention of the rumored inclusion of Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles during the Direct. Will Nintendo still be adding those to its service? Well, Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips still seems to believe that this is the case, although he doesn’t know whether these games will be part of Nintendo’s premium Nintendo Switch Online tier.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO