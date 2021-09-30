CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 30

La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Today’s Birthday (09/30/21). Grow through love, romance and creative projects this year. Practice passion and compassion with steady discipline. Resolve challenges with shared financial accounts this autumn, before communication reveals winter opportunities. Reap a lucrative shared spring harvest, for resources around extra summer expenses. Lead with heart.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Teton Valley News

Miz Riv’s Horoscopes - Sept. 22

Aries (March 21-April 19): In honor of National Self Improvement Month I want you to do that thing that you know would improve your day to day but that you keep putting off. You know what I’m talking about. Just try it for a few weeks and see how it goes.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
106.3 Cowboy Country

The ‘Reba’ Cast: Then and Now [PICTURES]

Reba McEntire's WB television series Reba is on TV all the time, so while it may not seem as though it's been that long since it debuted, it's actually been 20 years! That means the beloved cast we're still watching on TV -- McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, Joanna Garcia and more -- look a bit different than they did back then.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Johnny Mathis
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Marley Marl
Person
Len Cariou
Person
Ehud Olmert
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Eric Stoltz
Person
Cissy Houston
Person
Patrice Rushen
Person
Angie Dickinson
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Horoscope
countryliving.com

Fans Are Bombarding Reba McEntire's Instagram After She Shares Huge Career News

Reba McEntire fans, mark your calendars! The country music icon is no stranger to acting, but this year, she has a special holiday gift for her fans. After comedic roles in Young Sheldon, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and, of course, Reba, she is returning to the small screen with a role as the romantic lead in the new Lifetime movie, Christmas in Tune.
INTERNET
Deadline

Nafessa Williams Joins Whiney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Nafessa Williams has been tapped to play Robyn Crawford in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody the upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Williams steps in for Moses Ingram who recently parted ways with the role. Also joining the cast are Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who are John and Cissy Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic with Kasi Lemmons directing. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. Crawford was Houston’s longtime assistant who would later become...
THEATER & DANCE
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Just Posted a Super Emotional Tribute to Faith Hill in Honor of Her Birthday

Country singer and 1883 star Tim McGraw recently posted the sweetest birthday tribute to his wife, fellow singer and 1883 actor, Faith Hill. On September 21, Tim shared a fun throwback video of Faith in the music video for her hit song "Breathe," followed by a personal birthday message that had fans feeling all the emotions. He captioned the heartfelt video with "I wouldn't change anything for the world. I love you baby. Happy Birthday ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett unveil 'Love For Sale' trailer

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): American singers Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga released a new trailer that offers fans a peek behind the scenes of producing their upcoming album 'Love for Sale'. 'Love for Sale' is a tribute album dedicated to late American composer and songwriter Cole Porter due to...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

UPtv to Celebrate ‘Reba’ 20th Anniversary With a Marathon & Facebook Live With Reba McEntire

Get ready for all things Reba McEntire with UPtv for the 20th anniversary of her sitcom. UPtv has announced it will be celebrating Reba‘s milestone throughout October. In addition to the weekly airings (Mondays – Thursdays beginning at 7 p.m. ET) throughout the month, there will be a marathon of Reba on Friday, October 1 (7 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. ET), and Saturday, October 2 (9 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. ET), with exclusive content and DVD extras.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Diana: The Musical’ Review: A Shallow Pop Tribute to a Complicated Icon

Nearly a quarter-century ago, Princess Diana died trying to out-race a swarm of paparazzi. Though many blamed the media for that tragedy, the tabloidification of her life story continues to this day, this time with that most bloated form of homage: the Broadway musical. Filmed in an empty theater last fall but bursting with the kind of broad, feel-good energy that typically packs the house with tourists in non-COVID times, “Diana: The Musical” brings “the people’s princess” directly to the people, in their homes, all but canonizing Diana as a feminist icon and saint in the process. (Seriously, how many words...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy