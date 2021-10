Property values are likely to go up in Cowley County next year, county appraiser Lori Reedy told county commissioners at their Tuesday morning meeting. Reedy occasionally meets with the commission to give them a heads-up on how things are going in her office. It’s especially important that she keep them informed if she sees any changes coming, she said. “I don’t want them to be taken by surprise. I want them to know what they can expect.”

COWLEY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO