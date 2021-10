Trey Calloway's love of Country music began at a young age after hearing a Garth Brooks album & it grew from there. He's made the move to Nashville, TN where he has become one of the featured acts at the legendary Alan Jackson's Good Time Bar. Heavily influenced by the rocking, boot stomping, country music of artists such as Clint Black, Alan Jackson, and Travis Tritt, this show will truly be a must-see!