During the Monster Hunter stream, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will launch on PC via Steam on January 12th, 2022. This is not too surprising as the publisher previously confirmed that it was aiming to release the PC version sometime in early 2022, but now we officially know just how early it’s arriving in 2022. Capcom also revealed that the PC version isn’t just the switch version on the PC version as it will include a couple of enhancements. In addition to all the patch content and monsters, Monster Hunter Rise on PC will come with 4K support, high-res textures, higher framerates, ultrawide display support and optimized keyboard/mouse controls.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO