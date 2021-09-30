Experience the Chicago Street Supper Club on Oct. 15

FOLEY - Have you ever experienced fine dining outdoors, with the night sky above you and strung lights illuminating each course? If this is your idea of the perfect night out, then you don’t want to miss the Chicago Street Supper Club, happening on Friday, Oct. 15. The fine dining experience, hosted by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, is held on North Chicago Street in Foley. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and dinner service begins at 7 p.m.