CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foley, AL

Experience the Chicago Street Supper Club on Oct. 15

By Jessica Vaughn
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOLEY - Have you ever experienced fine dining outdoors, with the night sky above you and strung lights illuminating each course? If this is your idea of the perfect night out, then you don’t want to miss the Chicago Street Supper Club, happening on Friday, Oct. 15. The fine dining experience, hosted by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, is held on North Chicago Street in Foley. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and dinner service begins at 7 p.m.

www.gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foley, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Foley, AL
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Port City#Food Drink#Wolf Bay Restaurants#Panini Pete Hospitality#Infirmary Cancer Care#Riviera Utilities

Comments / 0

Community Policy