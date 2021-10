CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a rain-soaked Friday Night Sports Blitz with the weather forcing some changes to the schedule (you can see them HERE). Many of the area's teams are off, but you can see the scores below from the games that are being played. Tune in to the Blitz at 10:35 PM with highlights from games across the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO