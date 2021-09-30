CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health workers once saluted now get threats

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. – More than a year after U.S. health care workers on the front lines against COVID-19 were saluted as heroes with nightly clapping from windows and balconies, some are being issued panic buttons in case of assault and ditching their scrubs before going out in public for fear of harassment.

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
HuffingtonPost

What COVID Nurses Want You To Know Right Now

Sarah Flanagan, a 24-year-old acute care nurse, cannot believe that she is back here again, working long hours in a Florida hospital overrun with patients who have the coronavirus. Countless people who need care are being held in the hallways of the emergency department for days. Her hospital, which Flanagan...
KGET

Hospitals face sticky territory as employees ask for religious exemptions ahead of vaccination deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hospitals are racing the clock to comply with a statewide mandate where all hospital employees in California must be vaccinated against Coronavirus. But there are exceptions to the mandate, which has created a compliance controversy.         Local hospitals say most of their staff is fully vaccinated but those claiming religious exemptions find themselves […]
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
#Salt Lake City
Ars Technica

Health workers get panic buttons as COVID deniers get violent

Hospitals in several states are ramping up security and even providing wearable panic buttons to staff amid a wave of violent attacks sparked by COVID-related misinformation, denialists, and conspiracy theorists. In a hospital in Branson, Missouri, as many as 400 staff members will have panic buttons added to their identification...
Boston

These health care workers would rather get fired than get vaccinated

Monday is the vaccination deadline for New York State health care workers. Thousands of refusers have failed to meet it. Deborah Conrad, a physician assistant in western New York, and Simmone Leslie, a hospital switchboard operator in Queens, have both worked long, risky hours during the pandemic. But now, both are prepared to lose their jobs rather than meet Monday’s state deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated.
kptv.com

Oregon health care workers among those now getting third COVID shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Frontline workers are among those now eligible to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after the Western States Safety Review Board gave the green light on Friday. Nine months ago, Arinea Salas, an internal medicine resident doctor at OHSU received her first...
Sand Hills Express

Health care workers getting panic buttons as assaults rise

Hundreds of health care workers at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri will soon be equipped with personal panic buttons, following a year of increased violence against staff members. The coronavirus pandemic, the medical center said, has “greatly” contributed to the number of assaults. The panic buttons will be provided...
mainebiz.biz

More health care workers are getting vaccinated in Maine, but not everywhere

Over a month since the state announced it will require all Maine health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a growing number of them are — but not all. Data released this week by the Department of Health and Human Services shows the percentage of vaccinated workers increased from July to August across all five categories of health care providers that are monitored. In hospitals, the number grew from 80.2% to 84.6%. Among nursing home workers, the vaccination rate went from 72.1% to 77.2%.
