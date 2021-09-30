CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Schwartz

Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

Husband, father, grandfather, cattle rancher, business owner and brother, Kenneth Schwartz passed on to be with the Lord Jesus on Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 80. Kenneth Schwartz was born at home to Lydia and Henry Schwartz on Oct. 2, 1940 in rural William Penn outside of Brenham. Kenneth was the fourth of seven children born to farmers of German descent, growing up in a home filled with love, faith, home cooking and a strong work ethic. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church and attended Brenham high school. Kenneth worked at a steel mill in Stafford, Texas, and met his love Marie Hayes at a dance in Houston. They married and together raised three children Vickie, Margo and Kenneth Dean in Jersey Village, a suburb of Houston, prior to moving to Brenham in the 1970s. Shortly after marrying Marie, Kenneth started a business with Marie’s brother Oscar Hayes and had a long working relationship with nephew James Hayes as well. Kenneth formed Schwartz Construction, Inc. and later BSH Construction, Inc., serving as a general contractor for over 40 years in the Houston area on site work and water features for large developments and commercial buildings. He was masterfully skilled at site prep on heavy equipment, and operated bulldozers, excavators, and other heavy equipment himself even as the business owner and until his retirement. Kenneth cultivated many friendships and gained close business associates through his long career in construction. In retirement he maintained cattle on his property, enjoying drives out to the pasture to check on the “babies” and all the hard work involved with cattle ranching.

