Stella Alwine Kessler died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the beautiful age of 101. She was born July 16, 1920 to Ed and Alwine Fuchs. She lived on LaBahia Prairie until the age of 26 when she married Paul D. Kessler Jr. on June 30, 1946. She moved to Burton where she was a homemaker, and her husband operated Kessler’s garage. She was a precious mother, grandmother and great grandmother.