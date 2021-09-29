Eleven ton of beef carcasses lost in last week’s Lewright Meats smokehouse fire

As you first saw on the Eagle Grove Eagle website and Facebook pages last week, the Eagle Grove Fire Department was called to Lewright Meats on the 100 block of North Iowa Avenue at 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 22. Lewright Meats locker has been a staple of the Eagle Grove community since 1936. Wednesday morning, the original smokehouse started a fire that left the locker area severely damaged.