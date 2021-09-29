CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Grove, IA

Eleven ton of beef carcasses lost in last week’s Lewright Meats smokehouse fire

clarionnewsonline.com
 9 days ago

As you first saw on the Eagle Grove Eagle website and Facebook pages last week, the Eagle Grove Fire Department was called to Lewright Meats on the 100 block of North Iowa Avenue at 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 22. Lewright Meats locker has been a staple of the Eagle Grove community since 1936. Wednesday morning, the original smokehouse started a fire that left the locker area severely damaged.

clarionnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Grove, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Eagle Grove, IA
Accidents
Eagle Grove, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Smokehouse#Carcasses#Accident#Eagle Grove Eagle#Lewright Meats
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy