Carlyle is new Wright County Economic Development Director
There is a new face in the Wright County Economic Development office. But Darrel Steven Carlyle’s face is not new to our county. For the past nearly four years, he was Belmond’s City Manager. He began his duties as the county’s economic development director on September 10. (Carlyle prefers to be called Darrel Steven). He comes with a variety of experiences which will serve him and the county well in the future.clarionnewsonline.com
