SuperLotto Plus tickets sold in Carlsbad, Spring Valley

By City News Service
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPEsB_0cCULQIc00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing were sold in Carlsbad and Spring Valley.

They are each worth $12,680 as was the ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Stockton, the California Lottery announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $22 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 12, 13, 16, 17, 22 and the Mega number was 6. The jackpot was $21 million.

The drawing was the 15th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

The tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing were sold at Paradise Valley Produce Market in Spring Valley and the Speedway gas station on Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

