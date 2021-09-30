CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rublev overpowers Nakashima in San Diego Open

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-seeded Andrey Rublev has overpowered wild-card entry Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the San Diego Open.

Rublev is fresh off helping Team Europe win the Laver Cup exhibition in Boston.

He used big forehands to take control of points from the baseline Wednesday at the San Diego hard-court tournament that was a late addition to the ATP calendar to make up for the cancellation of the tour’s Asian swing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rublev plays No. 6 seed Diego Schwartzman next. No. 5 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 8 Dan Evans also won matches Wednesday.

