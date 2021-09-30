CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Christian Pulisic Misses Out on USMNT Qualifiers Due to Injury

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Christian Pulisic will not be participating in the US Men's National Team World Cup qualifiers, as has been announced by the nation's team via social media.

The 23-year-old forward suffered a sprained ankle in the early September qualifiers against Honduras and hasn't featured for his club since.

As a result, Pulisic is set to miss out on Chelsea's midweek Champions League clash with Juventus.

On Wednesday, the US Men's National Team took to Twitter to announce their squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KORTx_0cCULHbJ00
SIPA USA

The opponents will include the likes of Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica, over the course of six days.

In their previous set of World Cup qualifiers, the US squad beat Honduras 4-1 and drew with both Canada (1-1) and El Salvador (0-0), leaving them in third position in their round of qualifiers behind Mexico and Canada.

Christian Pulisic, who has struggled from injuries throughout the last year, had a fantastic breakout season in west London in 2019/20, before struggling to find his feet under new manager Thomas Tuchel, despite having previously worked under him at Borussia Dortmund in 2016/17.

Upon his return from the last international break, when Pulisic suffered the injury, Tuchel announced it would take 10 days for him to recover and return.

It has, however, now been double that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaAzH_0cCULHbJ00
SIPA USA

Not receiving the call-up to the national team squad should benefit Chelsea, provided he recovers somewhat quickly.

This would give the player time to rest and recover as well as train in London as he prepares for his return to the pitch following the international break.

