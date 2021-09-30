CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Taking heat from all sides, House GOP shelves anti-vaccination bill

By Jake Zuckerman
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2a5Y_0cCULCBg00

Ohio House Republicans have pumped the brakes on what was once turbo-charged legislation aimed to restrict abilities of employers and colleges to require vaccination against COVID-19.

The House Speaker and top lawmakers introduced the legislation Tuesday afternoon with the intent of the whole House passing it Wednesday . The House Health Committee passed it 11-3 on party lines Tuesday.

However, before a legislative session commenced Wednesday afternoon, the bill drew fierce criticism from the health care and business community, and even anti-vaccine activists who said it didn’t go far enough.

The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, in a statement on behalf of a wide range of health care businesses and associations, said the bill falls short of what the state needs.

“This bill does not address the concerns expressed by the medical, business and university communities about prior proposals of a similar nature,” the statement says. “Protection of an employer’s rights to make decisions in the best interest of their employees and those we serve cannot be overstated.”

Steve Stivers, a former GOP congressman turned CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said the bill infringes on the rights of employers.

“One-size-fits-all government mandates limiting employer rights are not the right approach,” he said. “It is imperative that we let our businesses manage their workplaces free from government interference.”

The delay reflects the balancing act House leadership is seeking to fulfill on curtailing vaccination mandates, while largely ignoring any attempts at policy solutions to limit the spread of COVID-19 or increase vaccination rates.

Opposition from the Chamber and hospital associations was to be expected; they’ve made similar statements regarding similar, yet broader proposals. More surprising, however, was a statement from anti-vaccination activists with Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom calling on lawmakers to kill the bill.

In a statement through their Telegram (the group has been intermittently kicked off mainstream social media platforms for spreading misinformation about vaccines), organizers said the legislation would still allow vaccine mandates from employers as well as “discriminatory” actions against unvaccinated people like requiring them to get tested and or wear a mask.

House Bill 435 differs from its predecessors. Unlike earlier proposals, it’s limited to the COVID-19 vaccine; it expires in June 2023; it allows hospitals to mandate vaccination; and it allows employers to impose strict vaccine requirements (no exemptions for “reasons of conscience”) on new hires.

It allows colleges to impose vaccine mandates but requires them to accept exemptions for reasons of conscience, effectively neutering the mandate. It also compels colleges to recognize exemptions due to medical contraindications, religious objections, and natural immunity from prior infection.

While the bill is more moderate than earlier versions, it does virtually nothing to address Ohio’s feeble vaccination rate. Only 65% of Ohio adults are vaccinated, compared to 77% nationwide, according to data from The New York Times . Ohio ranks 10 th from the bottom nationwide in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The bill could rear its head again in the future, in the same or amended form. House leadership sent it to the Rules and Reference Committee, which acts as gatekeeper for legislation en route to the House floor.

The longer the bill stalls, the more its relevancy wanes. The legislation still needs to pass the House and the Senate. Should the Senate make any changes, the chambers would need to reconcile their differences before sending it to Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said in the past he would veto legislation that would hobble state vaccination laws. If he does so, the chambers would need to muster supermajority votes to override his veto, all while navigating Thanksgiving and Christmas recesses. From there, the bill wouldn’t take effect for 90 days.

In an interview after the floor session, Cupp avoided direct answers on what caused the delay or what the road ahead looks like. When asked whether the Ohio House will do anything to improve the state vaccination rate, Cupp said he and his family are vaccinated but left it there.

“I don’t really think the House is the roadblock here,” he said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Taking heat from all sides, House GOP shelves anti-vaccination bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 19

Kenneth Darr
5d ago

this is the way I feel about the shot I had gotten the first two shots less than a week later I got covid-19 it does not work will not get my third

Reply(10)
22
Johnny Showgoer
5d ago

Looks like Trump and his G.O.P choose the wrong side of the Covid-19 path, they should have listened to Dr Fauci. Let's keep America Bidenful 🇺🇸!

Reply(4)
6
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio House decides against voting on GOP COVID-19 vaccine bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bill expanding exemptions for Ohioans who do not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine hit a roadblock at the Statehouse on Wednesday. House Bill 435, which is also called the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Fairness Act, was returned to the Ohio House Rules and Reference Committee. The...
OHIO STATE
Mahoning Matters

Ohio lawmakers hit brakes on House anti-vaccine mandate bill

COLUMBUS (AP) — A House Republican bill limiting Ohio employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment will face a slower legislative route than predicted just a day earlier. Public and private sector employees could seek exemptions from employer-mandated coronavirus vaccines in three...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Steve Stivers
Cleveland.com

Ohio House introduces, advances anti-vaccine bill: Capitol Letter

Life in the fast lane: Ohio House Republicans are fast-tracking a bill that was introduced just Tuesday allowing employers and schools to mandate vaccines, while at the same time offering a number of exemptions – including one in which someone could show they have natural immunity to COVID-19. Laura Hancock reports that the bill, which House leaders are offering as an alternative to other anti-vaccine proposals, is up for a floor vote on Wednesday. There has been no public testimony on the bill.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House GOP bill would ban vaccine mandates and shield COVID-19 spreaders from lawsuits

An Ohio House Republican proposed legislation Monday that would shield COVID-19 spreaders from lawsuits and ban vaccine mandates for primary education and college students. Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, introduced the bill as people infected with the hyper transmissible delta variant crowd area hospitals and Ohio’s vaccination rate sags far below the national average. House Bill […] The post Ohio House GOP bill would ban vaccine mandates and shield COVID-19 spreaders from lawsuits appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Ohio House GOP leadership delays vote for vaccine bill: Capitol Letter

Vote canceled: After fast-tracking a vaccine mandate bill through committee Tuesday, Ohio House Republican pulled House Bill 435 on Wednesday without a floor vote. Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said that Republicans, who have a supermajority in the chamber, wanted to work further on the bill, Laura Hancock reports. Democrats felt it was too weak by failing to ensure more people got shots, and at least one Republican thought it was too strict because it allowed companies and schools to have vaccine mandates. Business and health groups also opposed the bill.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Gop#Ohio House#Anti#House Republicans#Gop#The Chamber Of Commerce#Chamber
Cleveland.com

After controversial anti-vaxx bill, Ohio House GOP unveils coronavirus vaccine bill that allows employer, school mandates but also exemptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An Ohio House bill introduced - and advanced - Tuesday afternoon would allow schools and employers to mandate vaccines, but would allow exemptions for people who have already had the virus, have medical conditions that would make vaccination hazardous, or have religious objections to vaccination. House Bill...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WHIO Dayton

Vaccine bill hits detour

A fast-moving plan to give Ohioans more ways to avoid a coronavirus vaccine mandate at work hit a detour Wednesday that, rather than passing in the Ohio House, sent it back to committee for further fine-tuning. House Bill 435 was unveiled Tuesday at the Statehouse and won passage in the Ohio House Health Committee. It was scheduled for a vote of the full House Wednesday but was pulled from the agenda and pushed back to committee for changes.
HEALTH
27 First News

Steep fines buried in Dems budget bill could impact businesses if vaccine mandate becomes law

(WKBN) – An increase in fines for health and safety violations for U.S. companies is getting a big increase in the Democrat’s budget bill. According to Forbes, there is a ten-fold increase in fines for employers that “willfully” and “repeatedly” violate a section of labor law that deals with hazards, deaths, or serious physical harm to their employees.
INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
699
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy