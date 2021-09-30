Pokémon Go: October 2021 Spotlight Hour Schedule, Pokémon, and Bonuses
Pokémon GO will feature 4 Spotlight Hours in October 2021, which take place every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm local time. During Spotlight Hours, a specific Pokémon species is featured and will spawn constantly throughout the hour, along with a special bonus that changes every week. Spotlight Hours are a fantastic way to hunt shiny Pokémon, stock up on candy and gain extra XP or stardust. The Pokémon featured change every month, and Pokémon Go‘s October Spotlight Hours are ones you won’t want to miss!attackofthefanboy.com
