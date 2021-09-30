CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon Go: October 2021 Spotlight Hour Schedule, Pokémon, and Bonuses

By Thomas Cunliffe
attackofthefanboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon GO will feature 4 Spotlight Hours in October 2021, which take place every Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm local time. During Spotlight Hours, a specific Pokémon species is featured and will spawn constantly throughout the hour, along with a special bonus that changes every week. Spotlight Hours are a fantastic way to hunt shiny Pokémon, stock up on candy and gain extra XP or stardust. The Pokémon featured change every month, and Pokémon Go‘s October Spotlight Hours are ones you won’t want to miss!

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

How to change Furfrou forms and trims in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go now has Furfrou, the poodle-like Pokémon that has multiple forms. For those looking to grab every form of Furfrou, you’ll need to travel around. Our Pokémon Go guide explains the different Furfrou forms and where to get them. Furfrou can be found spawning everywhere, with spawns increasing during...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO: Secrets of the Jungle Event Debuts Mythical Pokémon Zarude

Niantic has announced an upcoming event in Pokémon Go to celebrate the launch of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, starting in October 2021. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is set to release on October 8th, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. The Pokémon Go event will feature content heavily inspired by the movie, such as the mythical Pokémon Zarude making its debut, and the appearance of Pokémon that feature alongside the ‘Rogue Monkey’ Pokémon in the feature film.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Caterpie#Xp#Haunter#Stardust
imore.com

Pokémon Unite is down for scheduled maintenance

Pokémon Unite's server is down for maintenance right now. Players will not be able to log in until the maintenance window ends. Maintenance should end by 3:00 AM ET/12:00AM PT on September 22. The mobile version of the game launches tomorrow. Nintendo Switch players will not be able to access...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to evolve Inkay

Inkay is now in Pokémon Go and it has special evolution requirements to turn into Malamar. Our Pokémon Go guide will detail how to evolve the Inkay into Malamar and its candy requirements. To evolve Inkay into Malamar, you need 50 Inkay Candy. At first, the evolve button will be...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to battle a Fashion Challenger in Pokémon Go?

Fashion week is back in Pokémon Go and fans will get to participate in an event that will challenge their photography skills. Using the AR Camera in Pokémon Go, players will get to express their creative side and be a part of the event at the same time until Sept. 28.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Finding Your Voice Meloetta quest guide

Pokémon Go’s new Special Research Task “Finding Your Voice” features the Mythical Pokémon Meloetta. In our Pokémon Go guide, we’ll list out the steps and rewards for doing the Meloetta quest, as well as tips to help you complete the quests. Meloetta was already made available to players who bought...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
player.one

Pokémon GO to Welcome Zarude This October

The upcoming film Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is scheduled for worldwide release on October 8. It won’t have a theatrical run but will be available on Netflix. The film takes place in the Forest of Okoya, a Pokémon paradise where outsiders are not allowed. Deep in this jungle lives a Koko, a human boy raised by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Because of this, Koko has grown up thinking he is a Pokémon. Learn more about the movie here.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Can you get shiny Zarude in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Company recently announced the next event taking place in Pokémon Go, which will celebrate the launch of the Netflix-produced film Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. During this event, there will be themed Pokémon available to catch in Pokémon Go. A new addition will be the Legendary...
VIDEO GAMES
Screenrant.com

Pokémon Unite's Mobile Launch Is A Missed Pokémon GO Opportunity

Pokémon Unite was released on mobile on September 22, but a crossover event with Pokémon GO failed to appear. Pokémon Unite already has a significant player base on Switch, with many fans signing up on both platforms for rewards. The addition of a more accessible platform is an excellent move toward securing Unite’s longevity. However, both games would have benefitted from a Pokémon GO-Unite crossover, which could have aided the franchise greatly if properly executed.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Special Research in Pokemon GO

Niantic Labs has announced a partnership with The Pokemon Company to celebrate the launch of a new move—Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Pokemon fans, rejoice. The latest film in the franchise, Secrets of the Jungle, is set to release in just a few weeks. In celebration of this event, the "Rogue Monkey" Pokemon, Zarude, will be making its own debut in Pokemon GO through a set of Special Research tasks. Team Rocket's Jessie and James will also be making their return to the game to help—or hinder—trainers.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Zarude makes its first appearance in Pokémon Go

If you’re one of many trainers worldwide that actively go out in search of new and exciting Pokémon, Christmas may have come early for you as the mythical Pokémon Zarude is making its debut in Pokémon Go. As the development team explains in a new blog post, the creature’s appearance is to celebrate the impending release of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on Netflix.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Go’s October 2021 events introduce Secrets of the Jungle event, Genesect with a Douse Drive, and Halloween returns

The second month in Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief has arrived, and in October 2021, there are several upcoming events for players to get excited about it. The most notable announcement from the latest October blog is Genesect is returning to five-star raids this month, but with a Douse Drive, meaning it can use the charged move Techno Blast as a Water-type move.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – Alolan Meowth Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Meowth Be Shiny

Spotlight hour is one of the best weekly events in Pokémon GO, and the next hour is coming soon with increased spawns during Meowth (Alolan) Spotlight Hour. Players will have one hour to catch as many of this Pokémon as they can, with Alolan Meowth appearing everywhere in the wild during the event. During Spolight Hour there are additional bonuses to take advantage of as well. To help, here’s our Meowth Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO, including the answer to can Meowth be shiny in Spetember 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the Little Jungle Cup meta in Pokémon Go?

The Little Jungle Cup in Pokémon Go will be happening from September 27 to October 11. For this PvP competition, players will only be able to use Pokémon that do not exceed 500 CP, and you’re going to be limited to using only Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark-type Pokémon. All other Pokémon will be prohibited. We’ve already listed out a tier list for the Little Jungle Cup and the best Pokémon teams that you should consider using. So what does the meta look like for these battles in Pokémon Go in terms of the broader competition?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon GO’s October 2021 plans include movie tie-in, Halloween, and Niantic birthday events

The Fall season is here and we’re quickly approaching October, which means Niantic is ready to tell us what’s happening in the world of Pokémon GO next month! Sure, we know of a few events happening next month – Pokémon GO Community Day featuring Duskull and the return of the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event – yet the big round-up post on the official Pokémon GO blog has some concrete details about the month’s Pokémon Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, and more. Plus Niantic will be celebrating its birthday soon and they have a one-day event planned for it. Check out what’s happening soon, including when this year’s Halloween event begins!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The Master League tier list in Pokémon Go – September 2021

The Master League PvP competition returns to Pokémon Go for trainers to use their most powerful Pokémon against other players. The majority of the Pokémon you’re going to be fighting in this competition will be made up of choices that are being boosted by XL Candy, so you can expect to bring plenty of your own, along with several legendary Pokémon from countless five-star raids. We’ve listed out a handful of the best Pokémon teams you can use in the Master League, but we’re going to be detailing the overall tier list for many Pokémon that you can be used for the Lead, Switch, and Closer roles for your Pokémon team.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy