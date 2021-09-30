Pokémon Go: October 2021 Spotlight Hour Schedule, Pokémon, and Bonuses

The Little Jungle Cup in Pokémon Go will be happening from September 27 to October 11. For this PvP competition, players will only be able to use Pokémon that do not exceed 500 CP, and you’re going to be limited to using only Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark-type Pokémon. All other Pokémon will be prohibited. We’ve already listed out a tier list for the Little Jungle Cup and the best Pokémon teams that you should consider using. So what does the meta look like for these battles in Pokémon Go in terms of the broader competition?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO