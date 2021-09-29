Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.11 Patch Notes

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleUpdate 2.11 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was released a little over one month ago now, and Sucker Punch has been continually updating the game and addressing issues with the new content added to the game. The previous Ghost of Tsushima update fixed a handful of bugs related to Samurai Armor loadouts and New Game Plus, and this patch addresses some minor issues as well. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima update 2.11.

