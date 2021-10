The launch of Diablo 2: Resurrected is here. Unfortunately many players can't enjoy the name because of numerous problems with servers. From the beginning it was known that the launch of Diablo 2: Resurrected would be a big event. The release of the refreshed version of the iconic hack'n'slash game attracted crowds of players, which turned out to be a serious endurance test for the game's servers. Unfortunately, we already know that they did not pass this tough test. The web is full of complaints of fans who are unable to start the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO