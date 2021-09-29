CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost Judgment: Where to Find Beehives

By Andron Smith
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to get the most out of Lost Judgment then making extracts with Iyama is the way to go – unfortunately, he wants beehives for some of his best stuff. Extracts enhance all sorts of things and can really give you the edge in battle when playing on the higher difficulties the game has to offer. While most required crafting materials are plentiful and you’ll end up with more than you know what to do with, beehives are a lot rarer commodity. Here’s everything we know on Where to find beehives in Lost Judgment.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Lost Judgment Kappa Statue Locations

Finding the Lost Judgment Kappa Statue locations will be a familiar task to anyone who has played Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Unfortunately, Yagami has it a bit harder as these kappas are located in harder-to-find places. Fortunately, those who get stuck trying to find them can read on below to find where to locate each Kappa Statue and complete the Where the Kappa Roam sidecase.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Open the Warehouse Door (Final Chapter)

In Lost Judgment, Yagami has to navigate some tricky routes using a combination of his observation skills and parkour abilities. One of the trickiest cases of this occurs in the end section of the game, as he must figure out how to unlock a door in the warehouse where he is chasing Soma and Kuwana. Here is everything you need to know about how to open the warehouse door in the final chapter of Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Sprint & Run Faster

The cities of Kamurocho and Yokohama in Lost Judgment are two big areas that you’ll want to explore carefully to find all of its secrets and fun distractions. The game is filled with lots of quests, both part of the main story and side missions, and also minigames too. In light of all of that, you’ll want to get around town as quickly as possible, so here’s how to sprint and run faster in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hives#Chinatown#Lost Judgment#Beehives#Seiryo High School#Playstation 4
IGN

Chapter 12: To Nourish a Viper - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Now that RK's secret has been revealed, time is running out to find Kuwana before RK do. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Regrouping after the shooting 09:20 - Researching Soma's past 22:20 - Interrupting RK's gambling den raid 29:07 - Reaching the fifth floor 34:47 - Sneaking past the backup 41:41 - Tatami Room Brawl 43:45 - Reiko Kusumoto makes a choice 48:31 - Heading back to Ijincho 53:36 - Losing any possible tails 59:21 - Meeting Kuwana at a discreet location 1:10:11 - Fight back against RK For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Lost Judgment: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Lost Judgment, the awaited sequel to the acclaimed 2018 Yakuza spinoff Judgment, is finally out for all. With that said, the game offers players a wide selection of difficulties sure to please both those looking for a new challenge or those only interested in its story. We will now tell you everything you need to know about each of the difficulties available in the game so that you can choose the one who is right for you.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Return to the Main Menu

In most video games, returning to the title menu is as simple as pressing start and quitting. With Lost Judgment, it isn’t really as simple as just backing right out. Never fear, though, as we’ve got everything you need to know about how to return to the main menu in Lost Judgment right here.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Is Lost Judgment Multiplayer? Answered

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is best known for creating fantastic single-player experiences, with the bulk of their games being based in the Yakuza and Judgment universes. As such, it makes sense that Lost Judgment would also be a primarily single-player experience. That hasn’t stopped many from wondering if Lost Judgment does have multiplayer or not, though. Here is everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
noisypixel.net

Lost Judgment Available Now So We Can All Spend the Weekend Being a Skateboarding Detective

Sega has launched the newest entry in the Judgment series, Lost Judgment, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This is a new adventure from the developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, known for the Yakuza series. Players who purchase the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be able to upgrade to the current-gen version for free if they want in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Lost Judgment Review: ‘Too much of a good thing’

Lost Judgment is a direct sequel to 2019’s Judgment and once again stars detective Takayuki Yagami. Not even a year after the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, we’re going back to Yokohama to solve a groping case turned murder mystery. Where Judgment dealt with gritty gangland murders involving corrupt officials, Lost Judgment brings the narrative closer to home with story threads involving bullying, school life, social hierarchy, and victimization.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Does Lost Judgment have new game plus?: What is Premium Adventure Mode?

Lost Judgment is a long game, but some players will be ready to jump right back in after completing it. Those looking for to replay the game will want to know whether they have to start from scratch or if there’s a new game plus where some progress will carry over. Fans will also want to know how Premium Adventure mode works in Lost Judgment and if it’s the same as it is in other Yakuza games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Throw Down Today with Lost Judgment on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hot off the heels of the April release of Judgment comes the highly anticipated sequel, Lost Judgment! This action-packed brawler with the intrigue of a prestige drama series is out today from the creative minds of the award-winning Yakuza series. Leap into the gumshoes of Takayuki Yagami, the former defense attorney turned private detective, as he puts his sizeable streets smarts, armory of detective gadgets, and fiercest fighting moves against those who consider themselves above the law. Embroiled in an impossible case of two crimes occurring simultaneously, he must hit the streets of Yokohama’s back alleys and go undercover at a local high school to uncover the truth of a twisted tale mixing organized crime, bullying, and the meaning of justice.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Lost Judgment: What do you use skateboarding points for?

When players start using the skateboard in Lost Judgment, they’ll notice small icons scattered about (perhaps when trying to find the Kappa Statues), which can be picked up to earn Skateboarding Points. It’s not immediately apparent what Skateboarding Points are used for or if there’s actually an incentive to collect them. Fortunately, there is a point to collecting them, which we’ll explain below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Lost Judgment Celebrates Release with Launch Trailer

Yakuza spinoff Judgment has taken up the series’ brawler mantle as the main branch heads off in a different direction, and its second instalment, Lost Judgment, is out now. Sega has released a launch trailer to commemorate the release of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s newest action-adventure game. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Lost Judgment Launches Today, One Final Trailer Touts the High Review Scores

It’s finally time: Lost Judgment, the sequel to the Yakuza spin-off Judgment, drops today, and Sega has put out the launch trailer showing off everything praiseworthy about the game. I think the game is worth picking up. However, everyone should be warned that this game deals with some dark stuff, including but not limited to bullying and suicide.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Lost Judgment Beats DBZ to Top the Japanese Charts - Sales

Lost Judgment (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 111,852 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 26, 2021. The PS5 version debuted in third with sales of 33,151 units. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy