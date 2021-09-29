Lost Judgment: Where to Find Beehives

If you’re looking to get the most out of Lost Judgment then making extracts with Iyama is the way to go – unfortunately, he wants beehives for some of his best stuff. Extracts enhance all sorts of things and can really give you the edge in battle when playing on the higher difficulties the game has to offer. While most required crafting materials are plentiful and you’ll end up with more than you know what to do with, beehives are a lot rarer commodity. Here’s everything we know on Where to find beehives in Lost Judgment.