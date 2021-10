World-famous Parisian patisserie chef Cedric Grolet will open a London boutique in the near future. Grolet, who is best known for his trompe-l’œil fruits which aim to both emulate their natural equivalents and go beyond them, posted a shot of him in the city to his 2 million followers on his Instagram page last Sunday 3 October, posing on a tube platform in front of a Hyde Park Corner London Underground sign. It’s the closest station to the Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane, with whose parent company Grolet has a long-running relationship, but it has not been confirmed that the opening will be there or indeed connected to the hotel. The Dorchester Collection is owned by the Sultan of Brunei, a nation which reintroduced the death penalty as a punishment for homosexuality in April 2019. It has since said it will not enforce the law, but the law has not been repealed.

